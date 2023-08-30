CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert for Aurora 9-year-old

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for an Aurora 9-year-old.

Marvin, 9, was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of North Moline Street.

Have you seen this kid?



Officers are looking for 9 year old Marvin who was last seen near the 2000 block of N. Moline Street.



Marvin was wearing dark gray sweatpants, black and red shoes, a shirt similar to the one in the photo below and he may have a black leather jacket. — Aurora Police Dept August 30, 2023

Marvin is 4 feet 10 inches tall and 96 pounds with dark hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, a black shirt, a black leather jacket and black and red shoes.

Anyone with information on Marvin's whereabouts is asked to call 911.