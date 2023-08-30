Watch Now
CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert for Aurora 9-year-old

Aurora Police Department
Posted at 9:06 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 23:41:11-04

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for an Aurora 9-year-old.

Marvin, 9, was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of North Moline Street.

Marvin is 4 feet 10 inches tall and 96 pounds with dark hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, a black shirt, a black leather jacket and black and red shoes.

Anyone with information on Marvin's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

