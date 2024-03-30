Watch Now
Aurora boy with autism reported missing near S. Buckley Rd. and Mexico Ave. Friday afternoon

Posted at 6:22 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 20:22:20-04

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora boy has gone missing and officers with the city’s police department are asking for your help to bring him home.

Allen, 13, was last seen at the bus stop near S. Buckley Rd. and Mexico Ave. walking eastbound around 4:15 p.m. with his black bike with orange rims.

The boy, who has autism, was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.

If you have seen Allen, or know where he is, please call 303-627-3100.

