Son faces attempted murder charge after alleged attack on mom in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A 29-year-old man was arrested on attempted murder charges after allegedly attacking his mother in unincorporated Arapahoe County Saturday.

The 53-year-old victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. at a home in the 5600 block of S. Biscay Court.

Multiple units responded and closed down streets in the area during the "active situation," the sheriff's office posted on social media.

The situation was cleared after deputies located the suspect in the home's backyard. He was arrested and booked into the Arapahoe County Jail.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is facing an additional felony charge of first-degree assault, according to the sheriff's office.