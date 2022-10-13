Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Hit-and-run driver sought in downtown Denver crash, police say

hit and run 21st and arapahoe denver.png
Denver Police Department.
hit and run 21st and arapahoe denver.png
Posted at 11:46 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 13:46:09-04

DENVER – Police are asking for your help to identify the driver in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Denver Tuesday.

The hit-and-run occurred late at around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Arapahoe and 21st Streets.

Police said a pedestrian “was reaching into the above pictured vehicle when it drove away,” causing the pedestrian to strike a concrete pole and fall from the vehicle.

Investigators said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries from the collision, a crime bulletin from police states.

The suspect vehicle is a dark-colored Ford F-150. The suspected driver is described as a middle-aged Hispanic male.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360hurricanerelief.png

Hurricane

How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian