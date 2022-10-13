Hit-and-run driver sought in downtown Denver crash, police say

DENVER – Police are asking for your help to identify the driver in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Denver Tuesday.

The hit-and-run occurred late at around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Arapahoe and 21st Streets.

Police said a pedestrian “was reaching into the above pictured vehicle when it drove away,” causing the pedestrian to strike a concrete pole and fall from the vehicle.

Investigators said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries from the collision, a crime bulletin from police states.

The suspect vehicle is a dark-colored Ford F-150. The suspected driver is described as a middle-aged Hispanic male.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. You can remain anonymous.