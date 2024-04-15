Watch Now
Denver police: Man charged with 2 counts of sexual assault could have more victims

Posted at 12:18 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 15:10:54-04

DENVER — Police in Denver said a man arrested in connection with a sexual assault case last month may have more victims.

Tyler Jordan Ried, 32, was arrested on March 7 on two felony counts of sexual assault, four misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, and one count of unlawful sexual contact, according to the Denver Police Department.

Details surrounding the investigation that led to the March 7 arrest have not been released. But police believe this was not his first offense.

Tyler Jordan Ried

Police said that through the course of the investigation, they received information indicating there may have been other incidents involving Ried.

Investigators are urging other potential victims to come forward.

The department said that it does not check immigration status and there are options for witnesses to remain anonymous.

Anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of Ried is encouraged to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040.

