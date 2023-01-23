Boulder pizza delivery driver accused of sexually attacking 2 CU students in separate incidents

DENVER — A Boulder pizza delivery driver has been charged with kidnapping, attempted sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and harassment after accusations he forced himself upon two University of Colorado students in two separate incidents.

Serigne Fallou Seye, 22, was initially arrested on Sept. 20 after he allegedly pulled a woman into his delivery vehicle and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim was able to escape and contact police.

On Dec. 3, while wearing an ankle monitor in connection with the Sept. 20 incident, Seye is accused of forcing a woman to kiss him in the women’s bathroom inside DP Dough, where the suspect worked and was still taking orders when officers arrived, according to an arrest affidavit.

The suspect was taken into custody for a second time and remains behind bars at the Boulder County Jail on a no-bond hold, according to jail logs.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Sept. 20 incident occurred about 15 minutes after midnight. The victim was walking home alone when she observed the suspect’s vehicle parked with its hazard lights on.

The woman told police that the suspect exited the parked car and approached her at a “fast pace,” the affidavit read. She tried to ask if there was something wrong with his vehicle, but the suspect replied in French, grabbed the victim and pulled her into her car, according to the documents.

While inside the Seye’s car, the suspect began to “make out with her while filming it on a cell phone. [Redacted] said she said ‘no’ numerous times and that the male didn’t stop or seem to understand her,” police wrote in the affidavit.

At one point, the victim said the suspect exposed her. “[Redacted] said that she tried several times to push him away and to exit the vehicle, but the male would not allow her to leave,” the documents read.

Seye allegedly put his phone number into the victim’s phone and added himself to the victim’s Snapchat before the woman was able to escape from the suspect’s vehicle and call police, according to the affidavit.

When police arrived, officers got the victim to text the suspect in a ploy to get him to meet her, which he did, and was subsequently taken into custody. Police were able to confirm his identity based on his Snapchat profile, police wrote in the documents.

At some point after the alleged Sept. 20 incident, Seye was released on bond and required to wear an ankle monitor. He was also restrained from contacting the victim.

But on Dec. 3, while still under bond conditions from the previous arrest, the suspect was working at DP Dough on College Avenue when he allegedly attacked a woman inside the restaurant’s restroom.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim stated she was inside a bathroom stall when Seye knocked on her stall.

Once the victim opened the stall door and got out, Seye allegedly, "Forced himself on her by kissing her. [Redacted] stated it was abundantly clear that she did not want to be kissed, adding that she pushed Seye back away from her. However, Seye continued and reported Seye forcibly kissed her for what she estimated was ten seconds,” the affidavit read.

Seye allegedly once again forcibly put his phone number into the victim’s phone and texted “Hi” to the victim, to which there was no response, according to the documents.

Police were called after the alleged D.B. Dough incident and entered the restaurant and found the suspect remained on the scene and was taking orders, the affidavit said.

The documents state that Seye has a New York address and is from the country of Senegal. His brother is the manager of D.B. Dough. Seye does not speak English and a translation service was used to communicate to him his Miranda rights.

Prosecutors are seeking additional information related to these cases and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 303-441-3527.