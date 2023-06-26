Lance Armstrong faces backlash after 'fairness' in sports comment

Lance Armstrong is being called a hypocrite for being concerned about "fairness" in sports while wading into the topic of transgender athletes.

In a post on Twitter, Armstrong said he wanted to dive into the topic despite the threat of being canceled.

"Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions," Armstrong asked on Twitter.

The cyclist noted that he was on his way to interview Caitlyn Jenner, a vocal opponent of transgender athletes participating in sports, for his podcast "The Forward."

Many people on Twitter were quick to point out the irony in Armstrong discussing fairness in sports considering he admitted to taking performance-enhancing drugs throughout his cycling career.

Twitter also added a note to his tweet, saying the seven-time winner of the Tour de France was not canceled.

"He was found to have been doping and stripped of his titles and awards," the Twitter note stated.

People on Twitter piled on — with one user writing, "Are you really talking about fairness, in sports? Come on man. Sit this one out."

The issue of transgender athletes competing against cisgender individuals has become a major talking point in politics.

The Movement Advancement Project, an LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization, says more than 20 states have bans on transgender youth competing in sports consistent with their gender identities.

A Scripps News/YouGov poll in May found 54% of Americans support a ban on transgender athletes competing in female sports.

President Joe Biden proposed new guidelines that would prohibit blanket bans on transgender athletes competing in sports. The proposal would, however, allow some limitations in highly competitive sports or activities where injuries could occur.

