IRS agent claims 'preferential treatment' in Hunter Biden tax probe

President Joe Biden's son is back in the news, and it has nothing to do with the mysterious contents of his laptop.

An attorney for an unnamed IRS supervisor has asked Congress for whistleblower protection tied to a federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes.

The attorney says his client is ready to be questioned about information he has that would suggest the federal criminal probe into Hunter Biden's tax returns has been hindered by "preferential treatment and politics."

In the letter to several members of Congress, the IRS agent’s attorney, Mark Lytle, writes, "Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with the information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a non-partisan manner to leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle."

In the letter, first obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Lytle also says his client has worked for the IRS for more than a decade and claims to have information about alleged political interference in the ongoing probe.

Lytle told CBS News his client seeks to expose "preferential treatment" and claims to have documentation to support his claims.

"My client wants to come forward to Congress; he's ready to be questioned about what he knows and what he experienced under the proper legal protections," Lytle told CBS.

Federal prosecutors have been investigating President Biden’s son since at least 2018. They are looking into whether he committed tax crimes and made false statements when purchasing a gun.

Investigators have considered charges for both tax crimes and making false statements, but he has not been charged with any crimes.

So far, neither Hunter Biden's legal team nor the IRS are commenting on the report.

Lytle also told CBS News that his client doesn't have a political agenda.

