Why health officials are concerned about Oropouche virus aka 'sloth fever'

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out a health advisory to clinicians and public health authorities that advised them to be on the lookout for potential cases of Oropouche virus — also referred to as “sloth fever” — in the U.S. So what is it?

Named after the village it originated in, Oropouche (pronounced o-roh-push) was first detected in Trinidad and Tobago in 1955. Today, the virus is commonly reported throughout the Amazon basin, South America and some Caribbean nations, according to the CDC.

Since the start of 2024, there have been over 8,000 cases of the virus reported in Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia and Cuba. However, the first deaths associated with the virus were reported in Brazil in July, heightening the cause for concern.

The Pan-American Health Organization recently published a report that highlighted concerns over possible mother-to-child transmission after five cases were associated with fetal death or birth defects.

Although travel-associated cases have been identified in the United States, the CDC said there is no evidence of local transmission.

The virus is typically transmitted by biting midges, a small flying insect, and possibly some types of mosquitoes. It got its colloquial nickname, sloth fever, because sloths are one of the common animals that get infected from insects.

The CDC said 60% of people who contract Oropouche develop symptoms ranging from fever, chills, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue and abdominal pain.

The onset of symptoms presents similar to other viruses like Zika, dengue and chikungunya, which is why the CDC has encouraged health care professionals to consider the infection when treating a patient who has recently been in an area with documented cases of Oropouche. Diagnostic testing can be done through local health departments.

Currently, there are no specific antiviral treatments or vaccines available for Oropouche virus disease.

The CDC said travelers, especially those who are pregnant, headed to countries with known Oropouche infections should take extra precautions to prevent insect bites.