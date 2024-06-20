Netflix to open massive venues that will bring its 'titles to life' in these two US cities

Ever wanted to waltz among the Bridgerton bunch, test your strengths against Vecna in the "Stranger Things" Upside Down or see how you'd fare at a "Knives Out" dinner party? Soon, you can.

Netflix announced Tuesday it's opening a series of Netflix Houses, massive entertainment complexes where fans can take part in real-life experiences like these based on their favorite shows and movies from the streamer.

The venues will include a wide array of rotating "experiential" activities, from restaurants with dishes inspired by their titles, shopping experiences with related merchandise, challenges like the Glass Bridge seen in "Squid Game," replicas of their sets and more, according to Netflix.

The first two locations are set to open in 2025 in what Netflix says are two of America's most popular shopping centers: Texas' Galleria Dallas and the King of Prussia mall near Philadelphia. The Netflix Houses will occupy the space of former department stores in the malls, each spanning more than 100,000 square feet.

"At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings," said Marian Lee, Netflix's chief marketing officer. "The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways."

Netflix says these locations are "the next generation" of offerings that aim to bring their offerings out of the screen and into fans' real worlds. And many of the more than 50 experiences across 25 cities that it's opened already have seen success.

Some Netflix experiences currently being offered around the world include the "Bridgerton" high tea settings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and London; an immersive "Stranger Things" exhibit in São Paulo, Brazil; and a "Knives Out"dinner party in Toronto.