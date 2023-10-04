7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 6-8, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. If you haven’t gone leaf peeping, take the opportunity to do so this weekend

Sweater weather is upon us (for real, though) so why not go leaf peeping? We have a full guide on the best hikes, road trips, train rides and more to see Colorado’s fall colors. Check it out here.

Local News Changing weather may shorten some peak seasons for fall color Colette Bordelon

2. Couldn’t get enough after Oktoberfest? Head to the Cider Days Festival!

Enjoy an entertaining mix of live performances, activities, and tasty harvest treats at Cider Days in Lakewood. There will be apple pie eating contests, a baked apple baking challenge, hard cider tasting, train rides, historic demonstrations, and much more. More info. and tickets here.

3. Celebrate the arrival of fall at Chatfield Farms

The Pumpkin Festival at Chatfield Farms, a treasured October tradition for the entire family, is taking place this week at the Denver Botanic Gardens – Chatfield Farms location. Families can enjoy a pumpkin patch and corn maze, local craft and artisan booths, entertainment and live music, food trucks and food vendors, beer and hard cider vendors, and much more. For tickets and more information, click here.

4. Wanna go to a music festival instead? Head to the Lafayette Music Festival

Five venues, tons of music, one awesome town in Colorado: That’s what awaits you at the Lafayette Music Festival this Saturday from noon to midnight. Bands include Snakes & Stars, Hazel Miller, Cody Qualls and the Brand New Ancients, Drunken Hearts and much more. For tickets and more information, click here.

5. Experience the majestic bugle of a bull elk in Estes Park

Head on out to Estes Park to get a front-row seat as the elk show off their best attributes at the edge of Rocky Mountain National Park. At the fest, you can learn about rutting season, as well as participate in a bugling contest and see traditional performances from Native Americans in the region. For safe and respectful elk viewing tips, click here.

6. Immerse yourself in a different culture at the Korean Festival in Fort Collins

Experience dance, music, Taekwondo performances, and games to celebrate Korean culture this weekend in downtown Fort Collins. The event takes place Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. More info. here.

7. the bRUNch Run

Join Metro Caring for the bRUNch Run – “the most epic and delicious 5K + 10K run/walk.” It happens Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For more info., click here.

BONUS —

Riverdale Dragon Boat Regatta

Head to Brighton this weekend for the Riverdale Regional Park Dragon Boat Regatta. The event will feature dragon boat races, performances, food trucks, artists, and vendors to celebrate Colorado’s rich Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander heritage. It’s all happening at Riverdale Regional Park, next to the Adams County Fairgrounds, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info., click here.

Walk with thousands of others across Boulder and Greeley

Thousands of loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s will rally in Boulder and Greeley this weekend, sharing their experiences with this tragic disease and raising funds to find an elusive cure through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising effort. More info. can be found here.