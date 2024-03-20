7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 22-24, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Enjoy a free day at the Denver Art Museum this Sunday

If you’re looking for a nice, peaceful stroll while looking at some wild art, head to the DAM this Sunday. Not only can you explore the museum, you’ll also experience onsite activities found in some of the museum’s exhibitions. If you can’t make it this Sunday, you’ll still have plenty of other days to enjoy the free admission.

2. Discover the RiNo and Ballpark neighborhoods through a Scavenger Hunt Saturday

If you can’t make it to the mountains but would like to take a hike either way, enjoy the urban kind while on a scavenger hunt in Denver’s RiNo and Ballpark neighborhoods. You’ll meet at the British Bulldog at 1 p.m. to the collect the map and instructions. More info., click here.

3. Learn about exotic animals during this year’s Repticon expo

One of the largest animal expos that provide kids and adults with the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores is coming to the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds this weekend. The expo starts at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. More info. and ticket information can be found here.

4. Watch the Colorado Avalanche take on the Columbus Jackets

The Avs are taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets in Ball Arena Friday. If you’re looking to get a seat, don’t miss out on tickets ‘cause they’ll go out quick. The puck drop is at 7 p.m.

5. Enjoy a free drink, a free pizza at Denver’s Best Comedy this Thursday and Friday

If you love comedy, pizza and beer, head to the Denver Comedy Underground. This Thursday. “No two item minimum, just fun and great laughs.” More info. here.

6. Burn some calories at the International 5K Color Run

If you’re a fan of color (and running), head to the International 5K Color Run this Saturday on the Colorado State University campus. All proceeds from the event registration fee will benefit the international enrollment scholarship funds to help students achieve their goal of studying at Colorado State University. Race starts at 10 a.m. More info. here.

7. Catch a performance of “Miss Holmes”

You’ve heard of Sherlock Holmes. But have you heard of Miss Holmes? The play is a feminist take on the classic tale of the British detective based on characters by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The play will showcase at Northglenn Arts’ Parsons Theatre starting Thursday through April 7. Purchase tickets here.