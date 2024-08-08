Feeling nostalgic? McDonald's releasing new retro collector cups

McDonald's just announced a new line of collector cups that it says will "unlock some of our fans’ favorite McDonald’s memories."

The cups harken back to past McDonald's themes dating all the way back to the 70s. Themes such as Coca-Cola, Mattel, Universal and TY Beanie Babies are included.

The cups will either come in embossed glass or tritan plastic.

"Each cup spotlights iconic collectibles from different eras that our fans cherish, like the Grimace Mug in 1976, Pet Lovin’ Barbie in 1999, Shrek from ‘Shrek the Third’ in 2007 and more. Inspired by a variety of iconic characters and collabs, now is your chance to grab these reimagined designs among many others – this time, emblazoned on McDonald’s brand-new collectible cups," McDonald's said in a press release.

RELATED STORY | Even with drop in sales, McDonald's maintains spot as top US fast food chain

The company announced the new cups as sales have been declining in recent months. McDonald's leaders have said they are putting more emphasis on its affordability after raising prices more than any other major fast food chain over the last 10 years, according to a study.

The cups will be available starting Aug. 13 for a limited time, the company said.

“There’s an undeniable thrill when you snag that one elusive McDonald’s collectible or the final piece to complete your collection. We’re bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving fans a memory that they can hold in their hands,” said Morgan Flatley, global chief marketing officer at McDonald's. “These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories.”