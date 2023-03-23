3 cute alarm clocks that make waking up easier

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Most of us need alarm clocks to keep us on track. These clocks can normalize our sleep schedules and make sure we start our busy schedules on time, giving us peace of mind.

Although smartphones have alarm options, keeping your electronic device within arms’ reach all night isn’t necessarily a good thing. It can be tempting to reach for it to jump right into the day first thing in the morning (even if you’re not fully awake!), and a middle of the night notification could interrupt your sleep.

Today’s alarm clock choices can wake you up gently with music, light or beeping sounds. We walk you through three of the best alarm clocks on the market, which will look great in any room.

Wake up to light or sound or both: the Jall alarm clock features sunrise stimulation with seven natural sounds to gently get you to an alert state. Or, you can choose to listen to the radio. Pick from seven colors that can go from 10% to 100% brightness within 10-30 minutes of your alarm’s set time. The white version is currently on sale for $39.98. Look for a 5% coupon to apply at checkout, which drops another $2 off the price.

This alarm clock has more than 22,200 global ratings and an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Several people called it a “game changer,” and one woman who said she’s struggled her whole life with waking up on time said she’d buy it 10 times over.

If you love the look of analog clocks but can’t stand to hear them tick while you’re trying to fall asleep, this one was engineered to be silent. Featuring an ambient light sensor to trigger a soft glow at night, this square alarm gives you the best of the basics: an easy-to-set alarm and a snooze button.

Almost 1,500 users rated the classic Marathon Analog Desk Alarm Clock at 4.6 out of 5 stars for being accurate and easy to use and read. They found it to be a good value for the money, too. It’s available for $29.97.

Wake up to music you’ve streamed wirelessly from your iPad, iPhone and other devices. This aesthetically pleasing device can also be set to FM radio. Choose from six color display options: blue, green, amber, red, white and sky gradient. Use six wake-up color modes, too, from fast-changing sequences to favorite colors.

The clock also changes color with the push of a button. This iHome alarm clock does more than that, though. There’s a built-in microphone and speaker so you can take hands-free calls.

With more than 3,400 global ratings and an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars, this product comes highly recommended by reviewers. One gave the clock to her 12-year-old granddaughter, and it was a big hit.

“The quality of the clock was impressive, and she loved how the clock changes color,” Tamara P. said. “Plus, we were all impressed with how nice the radio sounded.”

When you’re shopping for the best alarm clocks, you’ll mostly want to consider your personal habits and how useful the product is to you. However, here’s something else to look for: Find an alarm clock that offers a battery backup as well as a cord that plugs into an electrical outlet. This comes in handy if you lose power during a storm.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.