Dry and hot in Denver, scattered storms in the mountains

DENVER — Very warm and mostly dry weather holds across Colorado, with clear skies on the plains and a few scattered thunderstorms in the mountains.

The storms will diminish overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s for Denver and the plains and in the 40s in the mountains.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s on the plains again on Thursday. Temperatures in the mountains will be in the 60s to lower 70s. A few isolated storms are possible mainly in the mountains and along the I-25 Corridor. The eastern plains will stay dry.

There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday as a weak cold front slips into Colorado from the north. Temperatures will cool down a bit on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 80s across the Denver metro area.

The weekend will be warmer again, with a few isolated thunderstorms on Saturday and hot, dry weather on Sunday.

The Broncos will face off against the Vikings Saturday evening at 7 p.m. The weather will be warm with just a slight chance for a thunderstorm early. Readings will be in the low 80s at 7 p.m. and in the middle 70s by 9 p.m.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.