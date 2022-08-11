Fights, taunts, touchdowns define Broncos' spirited practice vs. Cowboys

ENGLEWOOD — Hit the snooze button. Remove the batteries from the smoke detector. There is no cause for alarm. Discussion of Russell Wilson's underwhelming training camp was exaggerated, if not misguided, a notion cemented as he shredded the Dallas Cowboys' defense like so many strands of cheese.

The nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion looked every bit the answer to ending the Broncos' six-year playoff drought Thursday as he completed touchdowns to a gaggle of targets. Of course, there remain wrinkles to iron out — the two-minute drill wasn't sharp — as it is only Aug. 13, a calendar month before the Sept. 12 opener at Seattle.

What Thursday proved under a searing sun and before a 6,514 fans is that the offense is gaining traction and the defense has a nasty disposition (there were roughly five dustups with Dre'Mont Jones playing Brad Pitt in this fight club).

It was the last practice open to fans, and they saw the Broncos perform their best in training camp.

"I think our offense is where I thought it would be, probably further. I give credit to the guys, the investment they have put in everyday, every moment. It's all about them, and what they've done," said Wilson, who had never participated in joint practices prior to Thursday. "It's been a joy to work with them. They put in the extra work and it's added up to us looking sharp and playing really clean football. We made some great plays, some big plays."

There were scores across the board. Wilson found Courtland Sutton, who is open when covered and has stepped up in Tim Patrick's absence, Albert Okwuegbunam, Kendall Hinton and Jerry Jeudy. You get the idea. The Broncos ran off a script, and going against an unfamiliar opponent brought instant success.

"I think Russ, he knows what we were trying to accomplish and trying to do and he was just playing ball. That’s great," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "You see that system coming alive when he’s going through his progressions, going through his reads and and guys are getting to the right spots. That is what we are searching for, and we have to continue to do it over and over again.”

The Broncos' right side of the line looked improved after showing leaks in recent practices. While tackling was not permitted, Javonte Williams scooted through several holes created by right guard Quinn Meinerz and Calvin Anderson. The Broncos will feature the best combo in the league in Williams and Melvin Gordon (he is resting with a foot contusion), with 4.5 yards per carry expected. It creates big plays in the passing game, evidenced by Thursday's performance.

While the offense was finding its footing, the defense was throwing fists. Defensive lineman Marquis Spencer threw several punches near the end of practice after getting plowed by Connor McGovern. It was not his best look, but what played out for much of Thursday was the Broncos winning the bareknuckle affair. Dre'Mont Jones, Bradley Chubb and Mike Purcell sabotaged multiple plays. Jones was at the epicenter of earthquake agitation. He talked trash to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and his continued pointing at a Cowboys lineman led to one of the dust-ups.

"It got chippy out there today. I liked it," Jones said.

Following the controlled scrimmage, nose tackle D.J. Jones lumbered over to the locker room with a smile. He talked last week about the defensive line living up to its nickname of The Darkside. There was nothing finesse about Thursday.

"We kicked their tails. I am so proud of this team. I don't know exactly what the offense did, but I know what happened on this end," Jones said. "We are men, every single one of us. And if you are getting your tailed handed to you, you are going to feel a certain way about it. You get to let out some energy against someone who is not your brother, and we took full advantage of that. From what I saw it was a dominant day."

Footnotes

Coach Hackett said that the team will proceed cautiously with Gordon with his foot contusion, but a serious injury was avoided. ... Rookie tight end Greg Dulcich continues to be monitored closely after his stop-and-go camp because of a hamstring injury. It is the first time he's suffered the injury, leaving the Broncos to exercise extreme patience. ... Third-year receiver K.J. Hamler (hip/knee) has had no setbacks since practicing. When he has been off, it was scheduled maintenance. The Broncos are looking at the big picture, aiming for him to be ready for the opener. Hamler told Denver7 he fully expects to be good to go for the Seahawks game. ... Safety Kareem Jackson, the soundtrack of the defense, did some taunting Thursday, but also played the role of peacemaker. "I tried to. Sometimes I can be that guy, but 99 percent of the time I am usually the one pouring gas on the fire." ... Charles Johnson, the four-time Gold Glove catcher and one-time Rockie, attended practice to watch his son, undrafted free agent receiver Brandon Johnson. Charles works as an ambassador for the Miami Marlins. Brandon never wanted to play baseball, he said. "He slept with a basketball as a kid, then he got into football in high school (American Heritage School in Plantation, Fla., same as Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain) and started getting a bunch of scholarship offers and that led him to pursue this career," he said.