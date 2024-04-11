No link between sudden cardiac deaths and COVID vaccine, CDC says

New research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID vaccines don't have any link to heart problems that can kill younger people.

The top line, the CDC says, is that "the data do not support an association of COVID-19 vaccination with sudden cardiac death among previously healthy young persons."

The CDC investigated data on COVID vaccinations and heart-related deaths after reports of myocarditis affecting young men following vaccination for COVID-19.

The agency collected death records and vaccine status from 1,292 cases of death in Oregon in which people between 16 and 30 years old had died from "cardiac or undetermined" causes between June 2021 and December 2022.

COVID was shown to have killed 30 of the people.

A total of 101 people who died had experienced cardiac events that "could not be excluded" as the cause of death. The CDC found three of these people had received a COVID-19 shot within 100 days of death.

Among 40 people who had died and also received COVID vaccinations, three of them got their shots within 100 days of death. Two of those people were reported to have died from chronic underlying conditions, and one had an undetermined cause of death.

COVID-19 vaccination was not listed as a cause of death in any of the cases.

The CDC also noted that for those 5 years or older, "the risk for cardiac complications was significantly higher after COVID-19 infection than after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination."

In early 2023, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field after being tackled.

Study co-author Dr. Paul Cieslak told NBC News there had been unfounded discussion that Hamlin's collapse was related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Cieslak said the new analysis was meant to address such conspiracy theories.

