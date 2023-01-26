Watch Now
CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 17-year-old last seen Monday

Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jan 25, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Colorado Springs 17-year-old who was last seen Monday.

Kayleen Savage, 17, was last seen around 6:50 a.m. on Jan. 23 in the 3100 block of Starlight Circle in Colorado Springs.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that says "purpose."

Kayleen was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a red sweater, a black zip-up jacket with a white logo and red and white Jordan 6 Retro tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Kayleen's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

