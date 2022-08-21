2 dead in two-vehicle crash in Loveland

DENVER — Police in Loveland are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead Sunday. Police suspect alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The crash occurred near 5400 North Wilson Avenue and involved a motorcycle and a Subaru, according to a LPD tweet sent at 11:20 a.m.

Police said the Subaru was traveling southbound on Wilson Avenue when the driver struck a motorcycle traveling in the same direction.

The 19-year-old driver of the Subaru was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. The motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.