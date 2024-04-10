Watch Now
CBI issues alert for missing woman last seen April 8 in Superior

Posted at 10:10 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 00:10:43-04

SUPERIOR, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing woman, 63, who was last seen Monday in Superior.

Vivian Penaylillo, 63, was last seen around 4:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Coalton Road and Rock Creek Circle in Superior.

Penaylillo is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a large white puffy jacket and blue jeans. She possibly has a pink suitcase and her dog — a black Schnauzer — with her.

CBI said Penaylillo takes daily medication for a cognitive disorder and is possibly experiencing a mental health episode.

Anyone with information about Penaylillo's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 202-441-4444.

