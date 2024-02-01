Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Aurora police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
missing Carlos.jpg
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 22:14:58-05

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Carlos, 12, left his home in the area of E. Hampden and S. Conservatory Parkway around 4 p.m. and has not returned.

Carlos was last seen wearing a black "CAT" sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Carlos's whereabouts is asked to call 303-627-3100.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives