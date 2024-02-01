Aurora police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Carlos, 12, left his home in the area of E. Hampden and S. Conservatory Parkway around 4 p.m. and has not returned.

Carlos was last seen wearing a black "CAT" sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Carlos's whereabouts is asked to call 303-627-3100.