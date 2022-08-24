Boulder detective searching for victims, witnesses to attack that left two civilians, three officers injured

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder detectives are searching for anyone who may have witnessed or fell victim to an attack that left two community members and three police officers injured.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called out to the intersection of 30th Street and Aurora Avenue for a report of a person lying on the ground. As officers were heading to the scene, Boulder dispatch received additional calls about a disturbance and assault at the same location.

Boulder police said a man assaulted and strangled a passerby before officers arrived. When officers attempted to take the man into custody, he began fighting with them. The man then grabbed and assaulted a UPS driver who attempted to help officers, according for Boulder police.

At one point, the man lunged for one of the officer's guns. When she refused to let go, the man bit her hand, the department said Wednesday.

Boulder police said officers used less-lethal devices to try to subdue the man, but they did not work. The man then kicked another officer in the head and punched him in the face repeatedly, causing a concussion.

The man, later identified as 18-year-old Perry Gilreath, was eventually taken into custody and charged with:



First-degree assault on a peace officer

Second-degree assault/attempting to disarm a peace officer

Second-degree assault on the passerby

Third-degree assault on the UPS driver

Obstructing/ resisting arrest

Gilreath was given a $100,000 cash or surety bond during his court appearance.

Boulder detectives would like to talk with anyone who may have been a victim in this case or who witnessed the incident. Those with information can call the department at 303-441-3067 and reference case 22-08252. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an online tip.