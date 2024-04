Iran continues to threaten Israel, Biden returns to Washington

President Joe Biden returned to Washington on Saturday to consult with his national security team about events in the Middle East as tensions in the region elevate even further amid threats from Iran.

On Saturday Israel's military said Iran had launched drones toward Israel that were expected to arrive within hours of their launch.

Earlier this week Israel's foreign minister made strong statements warning that his country would strike Iran directly if the Islamic Republic attacked its territory.

President Biden was on a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware when he returned to the White House Saturday afternoon.

The president was seen boarding Marine One after leaving Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, headed back to Washington. His motorcade was seen later arriving in Washington to head back to the White House.

Israel Katz said in a post on X in both Farsi and Hebrew, "If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack in Iran."

On Saturday Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said the country is "closely monitoring a planned attack by Iran and its proxies against the State of Israel."

Gallant said, "we are determined to take any measures required to defend the citizens of the State of Israel."

The statement said Israel has "added new capabilities — on land, in the air, at sea" in its "intelligence directorate, within the State of Israel and together with" partners "led by the United States."

On Saturday commandos from Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard were seen in video boarding a ship from a helicopter. The vessel was an Israeli-affiliated container ship near the Strait of Hormuz. Commandos seized the vessel Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

Iran vowed to retaliate after Israel attacked its embassy compound in Damascus, Syria last week.

President Biden told reporters on Friday he expected a possible attack on Israel to happen "sooner rather than later."

Tensions have been high in the Middle East since the conflict between Israel and Hamas flared up after the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel.

In late January President Biden vowed to respond after three American troops were killed and dozens were injured in a drone strike in Jordan near the Syrian border.

