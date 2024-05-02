Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado hosts annual Gala Fundraiser, celebrating 40 years

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado (VOC) is gearing up to host its annual spring fundraiser. This year marks a significant milestone as VOC celebrates its 40th anniversary, promising a festive evening of celebration and support.

VOC’s 40th Anniversary Gala: Trailblazing since 1984, will take place on May 15, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Upper Larimer in Denver’s vibrant RiNo neighborhood.

The Gala serves as a convergence point for Colorado’s outdoor enthusiasts, business leaders, volunteers and partners, all gathering to commemorate four decades of dedicated stewardship of Colorado’s natural resources. Beyond a celebration, the event serves as a crucial fundraiser, essential for sustaining VOC’s impactful programs throughout the 2024 volunteer season. With partners and volunteers rallying together, VOC can continue its mission to safeguard Colorado’s outdoor spaces for generations to come.

“Building communities that care for our outdoor spaces – this lies at the heart of VOC’s mission,” said Chris Nesset, CEO of VOC. “Our 40th Anniversary Gala celebrates our trailblazing roots while sharing our vision for a collaborative future where our positive impact continues to grow. We hope to inspire individuals to join us as we look to the next 40 years and beyond.”

Each year, VOC orchestrates nearly 90 public volunteer projects across Colorado’s public lands. In 2024, an estimated 2,200 volunteers will contribute over 3,500 volunteer days to construct and maintain 30 miles of trails, remove invasive species from 250 acres, and plant over 2,500 native plants for habitat and riparian restoration. These project accomplishments are crucial for fortifying parks, trails, and open spaces against the mounting pressures of burgeoning visitation and natural disasters.

Gala attendees will enjoy a seated dinner, an open bar, and live music throughout the evening. Guests will have the opportunity to delve into VOC’s rich four-decade legacy, vie for exclusive packages through a spirited live auction, and raise a paddle to support VOC’s 2024 project season. All proceeds from the event will directly contribute to VOC’s mission to empower individuals to become active stewards of Colorado’s natural resources.

For more information about VOC and to purchase Gala tickets, please visit https://www.voc.org/40th-anniversary-gala.

About Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado (VOC)

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado (VOC) is the state’s oldest and largest outdoor stewardship nonprofit organization. Founded in 1984 to motivate and enable people to become active stewards of Colorado’s natural resources, VOC has engaged nearly 134,000 people in more than 1,600 volunteer projects for a value of $27.28 million in donated labor. Through award-winning youth and volunteer programs, leadership training, capacity-building programs, and collaborative efforts with nonprofits and land management agencies, VOC is an invaluable resource in Colorado, especially as our outdoor stewardship needs are approaching near-crisis levels. For more information, visit www.voc.org or call 303-715-1010.

