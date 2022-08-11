What Dry Brushing Is—And Why You Might Want To Be Doing It

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dry brushing, a.k.a. body brushing, might be a classic ritual, but it’s been increasing in popularity lately. Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Miranda Kerr are singing its praises. But we wondered, what does dry brushing actually do to the body, and is the process worth all the hype?

The roots of dry brushing stem from a traditional ayurvedic medicine method of brushing your entire body with a special bristled tool. Other cultures, from Japan to Greece, have been known to partake in dry brushing rituals as well. While there are an abundance of claims out there about how dry brushing is as good for you internally as it is externally — for example, reducing cellulite and improving immune system function — not much, if any, has been studied scientifically.

However, there are some clear healthy skin benefits.

Dry Brushing Exfoliates The Skin

Dry brushing is, indeed, an excellent physical exfoliator, meaning it manually removes dead skin cells from the top layer of skin. This act does improve the appearance of the skin by getting rid of dry, flaky skin and can make topical treatments more effective. Exfoliation can make your skin feel soft and look radiant.

It Offers A Self-Care Experience

Dry brushing helps establish a ritual for self-care, encouraging you to connect and focus on your body. Self-care can help you get a leg up on stress, which can have a negative effect on the body.

Dry Brushing May Increase Circulation

Because your lymphatic system works with your circulatory system, removing waste from the body, this might be what people are referring to when they say dry brushing is detoxifying. As the brush exfoliates, it helps to unclog pores and it can detox the skin by increasing blood circulation. When your pores are unclogged, you make it easier for your body to eliminate toxins in your system when sweating. However, the verdict is still out whether dry brushing truly stimulates the lymphatic or immune systems or detoxes your body in other ways, such as a connection with the liver or kidneys. There just isn’t enough research right now to prove that.

It May Stimulate Relaxation

Dry brushing can feel just as relaxing as a massage. It can also feel energizing which could be a response to the brisk brushing that stimulates circulation.

Ready to give it a try?

How To Dry Brush

To dry brush, you’ll need a natural fiber brush with or without a long handle. (A handle can help you reach all areas of your body, like your back.)

Start at your feet and move your way up toward your heart. Use light pressure on thin-skinned areas, like the backs of hands, and harder pressure on thicker skin areas, such as feet.

Brush in wide, circular, clockwise motions.

After you’ve brushed your feet, legs and mid-section, move to your arms, brushing upward toward your armpits.

Stop when you reach your neck. If you want to dry brush your face, you want a firm brush similar to a stiff makeup brush, not a body brush.

Rinse off your body to remove the dry skin. (Dry brushing is a great pre-shower routine.)

After your shower, towel off and moisturize your skin well.

Avoid wounds, rashes, cuts, etc.

Dry brushing isn’t right for people who have easily irritated skin. It can leave your skin feeling parched, so it’s important to moisturize shortly after.

If you'd like to give dry brushing a go, here are three highly-rated brushes available on Amazon.

How do you exfoliate? Do you think dry brushing might be right for you?

