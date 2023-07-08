Watch Now
Severe storms move across Front Range, plains Saturday afternoon; watch in effect

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect
Posted: 2:32 PM, Jul 08, 2023
Updated: 2023-07-08 17:47:57-04
Denver7's Katie LaSalle has your Saturday forecast. Another round of severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Hail, heavy rain and high winds across eastern CO. Warmer and drier days return starting Sunday.
DENVER — Another round of strong thunderstorms developed over the Front Range and eastern Colorado Saturday afternoon. Large hail, locally heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes will be the main concerns with the storms that form over the plains.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Front Range and the Eastern Plains until 9 p.m. Severe storms with large hail and even a couple of tornadoes are possible this afternoon and early evening.

According to the NWS Boulder forecast discussion, the main threat for severe weather will be along the I-25 corridor and adjacent plains.

Skies will gradually clear tonight with a warmer and drier weather pattern moving in Sunday.

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through. Scroll back to read more about today's storm impacts. Refresh this page for that latest updates.

Saturday, JULY 8

3:38 p.m. | WARNING ISSUED | A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas including Centennial, Littelton, and Greenwood Village until 4:15 p.m. Strong wind and quarter-size hail are possible.

3:14 p.m. | WARNING ISSUED | A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas including Stasburg, Bennett and Byers until 4 p.m. Strong wind and hail are possible.

2:29 p.m. | DIA DELAYS | There is a ground delay in effect at Denver International Airport. Departures from DIA are delayed an average of 99 minutes due to thunderstorms. All US departing flights are included.

2:20 p.m. | WATCH ISSUED | A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the Front Range and Eastern Plains until 9 p.m. Saturday.

