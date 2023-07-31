Rising cyclist star dies at 17 after being hit by car while training

A 17-year-old American cyclist was killed Saturday when a car hit him as he was training.

Magnus White, who was deemed a "rising star" in the sport, was cycling on the shoulder of a highway in his hometown of Boulder, Colorado, Sunday when he was struck by a car, USA Cycling said.

The national team athlete had been in final training preparations for his first Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships, which is set for Aug. 10 in Glasgow, Scotland.

White was an avid cyclist from an early age and had a knack for off-road cycling.

He specialized in cyclocross, which is a cross between road cycling, mountain biking and steeplechase, and won the junior national championship in the sport in 2021. He went on to complete a season with the USA Cycling National Team and competed in two cyclocross world championships: one in 2022 in Fayeteville, Arkansas, and another in January in Hoogerheide, Netherlands.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time. We ride for Magnus," USA Cycling said in a statement.

White is survived by his parents and a brother. Friends of the family have organized a GoFundMe in his memory.

