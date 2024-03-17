Ohio governor declares state of emergency after deadly tornadoes

Ohio's governor declared a state of emergency on Sunday following a deadly tornado outbreak.

Governor Mike DeWine deployed the Ohio National Guard to one of the worst-hit areas, west of Columbus. The tornadoes led to the loss of at least three lives in the Indian Lake area of Logan County and severe damage.

Additionally, approximately 40 individuals sustained injuries, and numerous homes were damaged in a single community in Indiana.

"I have declared a state of emergency across the 11 counties impacted by last week's severe weather. I also activated the @OHNationalGuard this morning to assist local officials in Logan County with debris removal," the governor said in a post on X.

The counties include Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Hancock, Licking, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Richland and Union. The declaration allows state departments and agencies to help with response and recovery efforts by offering their services, equipment, supplies, and personnel however they can.

The National Weather Service confirmed nine tornadoes in Ohio, and the storms left trails of destruction across parts of Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri.

