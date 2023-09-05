Vintage Baseball playing with 1880s rules at Rock Ledge Ranch

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every Labor Day, baseball players from Colorado Springs and around the state meet to play baseball with a unique twist: they're using rules from the 1800s.

"Some of the different rules are we don't use a glove, you can catch the ball on one bounce and it's still out, and all of our outfits are wool," said player Ted Mehl.

Mehl along with his team, the Camp Creek Cloud Busters, gathered at Rock Ledge Ranch for a game against The Star Baseball Club of Colorado Territory.

"Here at the ranch where we represent history going back those years, it helps us demonstrate one more element of the way life used to be," said President of the Living History Association at Rock Ledge Ranch Warren Wright.

The game is filled with several antics that can even interrupt innings. Some of these today included an Abraham Lincoln impersonator coming up to bat, a cow wandering onto the field, protests for prohibition, and a women's right to vote, along with a sack race, pie fight, and more.

The final score for the game was 10-3, with the Cloud Busters beating the Star Baseball Club of Colorado Territory.

