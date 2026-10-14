Ice Castles will not return to Colorado this season following state’s record-low snowpack last year

DENVER — Ice Castles, the family-friendly winter wonderland experience that drove thousands to Cripple Creek and Silverthorne each year, will not be returning to Colorado for the 2026-2027 winter season after the state experienced one of its worst winters on record.

While Wednesday’s announcement does not explicitly state that Colorado’s record-low snowpack was a reason for cancelling the event this year, Cripple Creek officials said earlier this month that organizers cited “operational and business considerations” as the reason behind the decision.

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ice Castles will not return to Cripple Creek for 2026 - 27 Season

“Mild weather last season throughout the country were challenges for the organization,” Cripple Creek officials said. “As a result, they will be scaling back on the number of sites they will be opening this coming season.”

City officials also cited “significant water issues” in Teller County as another contributing factor for cancelling Ice Castles in Colorado this winter.

“We're deeply grateful to the Town of Silverthorne and the Outlets at Silverthorne, and to the City of Cripple Creek and the property owners who hosted us there, along with the guests and communities across Summit and Teller counties and the greater Front Range who made Ice Castles part of their winter tradition,” said Andrew Child, a spokesperson for the Ice Castles in a statement.

Maggy Wolanske

Though Ice Castles is canceled this winter, organizers said they hope to return “in the future” to the Centennial State.

Ice Castles first made its debut in Colorado in 2017 and has been a staple for thousands of people each winter. The last time the massive frozen tourist attraction canceled its season in Colorado was in 2021.