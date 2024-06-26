Lauren Boebert [wins] Republican primary bid in new district: How other Colorado primary candidates fared

DENVER — U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert [won/lost] her bid to be the Republican candidate in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The Colorado Republican, who switched her reelection campaign from Congressional District 3 to CD4, [won/lost] ….

Of the three Democrats running in the 4th District primary, [candidate] was chosen to go up against [candidate] in November’s General Election in the Republican favored district.

Here are where other Colorado primary races stand:

3rd Congressional District Republican primary

[candidate] has won the 3rd Congressional District Republican primary in Colorado’s primary elections on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press or [other source].

[candidate] will face former Aspen city councilman and de facto Democratic nominee Adam Frisch.

Boebert currently represents the district, but announced in December she was switching districts.

Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District covers the entire Western Slope and includes Pueblo and southeastern Colorado

5th Congressional District primary

Republican [candidate] and Democrat [candidate] will be on the ballot in November after winning their respective primaries in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District.

The district is solidly red and covers El Paso County.

8th Congressional District Republican primary

[candidate] has won the 8th Congressional District Republican primary in Colorado’s primary elections on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press or [other source].

[candidate] will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo in November.

Colorado’s 4th Congressional District special election

[candidate] has won the 4th Congressional District special election on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press or [other source].

[party affiliation] [candidate] defeated [party affiliation] [candidate] to serve the remainder former Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck’s term.

The staunch conservative announced in November of last year that he wasn't going to seek reelection, citing his party's handling of former President Donald Trump. Buck resigned from Congress in March.

[Lopez had said if he wins the special election, he intends to be a “placeholder” member of Congress and has no interest in serving a full term of his own.]

