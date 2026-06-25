Colorado lawmaker says president is holding housing affordability bill hostage

WASHINGTON D.C. — The fate of the most significant housing legislation in 30 years remains in limbo as the president has not budged on signing it.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump backed out of signing the bill after initially showing support, writing on Truth Social: “Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby canceled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT.”

The House passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act in a 358-32 vote on Tuesday. The Senate voted in favor 85-5 the day before.

The Road to Housing Act aims to increase affordable housing by increasing the housing supply and creating more opportunities for mortgages. It loosens environmental regulations for housing construction, allows more federal grants for affordable housing, increases grants for homeowners making repairs, and stops investors from buying more than 350 single-family homes nationwide.

Three pieces of Colorado Rep. Brittany Pettersen’s legislation made it into the final bill, including the Streamlining Rural Housing Act, which reduces duplicative federal housing requirements; the Housing Supply Frameworks Act, which develops the best practices on zoning and land-use policies; and the VALID Act, which improves the mortgage lending process for servicemembers and veterans.

Pettersen said President Trump is holding the affordable housing legislation hostage to swing the November election through the SAVE America Act, which would require a birth certificate or passport to register to vote.

“Let's be clear, no Democrat is going to give away our citizens' constitutional right to vote in our elections to get this bill across the finish line," Pettersen said. "What (the President) is doing is absolutely reckless. It is unhinged, and the American people continue to see where his priorities are.”

According to the state demographer, Colorado has an estimated housing shortfall of 106,000 units. The housing shortage has led to 51% of renters and 21% of homeowners in Colorado being cost-burdened or paying more than 30% of their income on housing, according to Mile High United Way.

“When I think about the fact that we finally were able to come together as Democrats and Republicans from the House and the Senate to deliver on one of the key issues that's hurting American people right now," Pettersen said. "He (the President) could have a win, and he did the wrong thing because he's trying to rig the election."

Trump has 10 days to sign the bill or veto it. Otherwise, it becomes law. If Congress adjourns before the 10 days and the president has not signed the bill, then it does not become law.