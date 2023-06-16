Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Denver to highlight climate work

DENVER — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Denver next week to highlight the Biden administration’s work on the climate crisis, a White House official said Friday.

Harris will deliver remarks on June 16 about the administration’s climate and clean energy economy efforts, the official said, and she will also speak with Denver Public School students about their work to adopt a school district-level climate action plan.

Harris will also speak at a Democratic National Committee “finance event.”

It’s the vice president’s second trip to the metro area this year. She was last in town in early March, when she spoke in Arvada about the challenges presented by climate change.

President Joe Biden was in Colorado last week to speak at the Air Force Academy’s graduation (he also fell after tripping on a sandbag on stage). His wife, First Lady Jill Biden, visited the Colorado Capitol in early April and highlighted the state’s education initiatives.

Read the full story on The Denver Post's website.