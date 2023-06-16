Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Denver to highlight climate work

Harris was last in the area in March, when she discussed challenges of the crisis.
It’s the vice president’s second trip to the metro area this year. She was last in town in early March, when she spoke in Arvada about the challenges presented by climate change.
Kamala Harris
Posted at 7:54 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 09:54:26-04

DENVER — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Denver next week to highlight the Biden administration’s work on the climate crisis, a White House official said Friday.

Harris will deliver remarks on June 16 about the administration’s climate and clean energy economy efforts, the official said, and she will also speak with Denver Public School students about their work to adopt a school district-level climate action plan.

Harris will also speak at a Democratic National Committee “finance event.”

It’s the vice president’s second trip to the metro area this year. She was last in town in early March, when she spoke in Arvada about the challenges presented by climate change.

President Joe Biden was in Colorado last week to speak at the Air Force Academy’s graduation (he also fell after tripping on a sandbag on stage). His wife, First Lady Jill Biden, visited the Colorado Capitol in early April and highlighted the state’s education initiatives.

Read the full story on The Denver Post's website.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NUGGETS CHAMPS PROMO.jpg

The Denver Nuggets are World Champions!