Trial underway nearly two years after fatal shooting at Edgewater Tesla charging station

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The trial is now underway for a man accused of shooting and killing another man at an Edgewater Tesla charging station in May of 2023.

According to Edgewater police, Jeremy Smith and Adam Fresquez, two Tesla drivers, got into a fight after a road rage incident.

Things quickly escalated, and Smith shot and killed Fresquez before leaving the scene and the police did not arrest Smith for several months.

Wednesday afternoon, jury selection wrapped up, and opening statements began at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Golden.

Thirteen jurors heard opening statements from prosecutors and defense attorneys — the most significant argument being Smith's claims of self-defense.

Smith is charged with second-degree murder and reckless manslaughter and pleaded "not guilty" to both in September.

During opening statements, jurors heard from witnesses who saw parts of what unfolded that day and watched video of the two men as they were engaging in the road rage incident before pulling into the Edgewater Public Market.

Local Authorities ID victim of fatal shooting at Edgewater Tesla charging station Robert Garrison

Prosecutors said both men were equally responsible for the road rage. Even though Fresquez initiated the fight and had a gun on him, they argued he never pulled it out, and there was no imminent threat to Smith's life.

They argued Smith did not act in self-defense.

Smith's defense team, however, argued that Fresquez was the aggressive driver who escalated the situation and was trying to pick a fight.

Defense attorneys argued that Smith "shouldn't have had to wait until it was too late to save his own life or defend himself."

They also claimed Fresquez "pulled out a gun and pointed it directly at Smith's face" before putting it back in his waistband.

Lena Fresquez-Mendez, the victim's mother, said those claims were false and that it was the first time she'd ever heard those claims.

"There's no evidence that Adam's gun was ever pulled out, and there was no witnesses saying that Adam ever said, 'I'm going to kill you,'" she said. "Adam is not here to say his part of it, and Jeremy is. So we have to go by what Jeremy is saying? That's not true. That's not right. And I have to advocate for my son. And in advocating for my son, I believe both stories need to come out. That's why I've always asked for a fair investigation."

It's unclear how long the trial will last, but Denver7 will continue to follow it until a verdict is reached.