Three-vehicle crash closes southbound Interstate 25 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A three-vehicle crash closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Douglas County on Saturday night.

A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said the crash was reported around 7:22 p.m. near the 182 mile marker, south of Castle Rock.

One driver was extricated from their vehicle and transported to a local hospital by helicopter, the spokesperson said. A second driver and their passenger were also taken to the hospital. The third driver was not injured, CSP said.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 181. The spokesperson said an "extended closure of up to one hour is possible."

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Larkspur Fire Protection District and Castle Rock Fire Departments are also on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

