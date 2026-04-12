Team keeps communities connected when severe weather strikes

DENVER — When severe weather strikes, staying connected to loved ones and getting real-time updates can be critical.

It’s a concern many people share, including viewer Georgia Young, who asked, “In severe weather, how do I stay in contact with my loved ones and with what’s happening. Is there a team that helps?”

Clara Faith from Denver7 did some digging and found a team that is working behind the scenes.

Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team is a specialized group that supports first responders and communities during natural disasters.

“I just have a passion to help the people that in return are going to help the community,’ said Jared Hilzendeger, the Senior Manager for Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team.

From wildfires to tornadoes and floods, the team deploys rapidly to restore communication when it matters most.

“Our crisis response team is a 24/7 rapid response team that can be activated by calling a single 1-800 number and triggering a response to where we will bring assets out into the field in support of first responders, public safety, and also community support,” said Hilzendeger.

This is one way people can stay connected to their families during severe weather.

Denver7

“I roll into a location where I need to provide coverage or connectivity, one of the first things I'm going to do is establish my ideal deployment location," said Hilzendeger.

He added, "once I have done that, I sort of start to move into getting everything set up."

That include high tech-equipment, including cellular services and more.

He deploys a satellite service, and he said you do not have to be a Verizon customer to connect with help.

“We also set up Wi Fi, so if there are folks that maybe aren't non-Verizon subscribers, they still have the ability at the fire camp to connect via Wi Fi and stay in contact with the people back home,” said Hilzendeger.

He added, “We basically deploy satellite service to establish backhaul connectivity, and from there, we can broadcast the 5 G and 4 G cellular signals on our network.”

Denver7

Clara Faith from Denver7 asked, “In those situations where you're responding to those wildfires, why is it so important to keep those first responders and everyone in communication with each other?”

Hilzendeger answered, “I mean, an emergency is already chaotic and hectic. There are already a lot of things going on, so situational awareness is essential to ensure that first responders, the public, and the community all stay safe."

He added, "Having connectivity is the most critical part of doing that, so you can send and receive information.”

Hilzendeger shared that his team is always ready to respond, bringing critical communication tools to communities when they need them most.