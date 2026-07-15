Planned power outage to impact roughly 2,000 Xcel Energy customers in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A planned power outage is projected to impact roughly 2,000 Xcel Energy customers, beginning Wednesday evening, according to the utility.

Another power provider is planning work on the transmission system, Xcel Energy said. The planned power outage is expected to last until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Impacted customers should have received an automated call from Xcel on Tuesday to notify them of the outage.

Xcel customers south of Highway 34 and Scheels are in the impacted area, as well as those on the west side of Interstate 25 near Boyd Lake, and residents north of East County Road 16. The utility provided the following map, for reference.