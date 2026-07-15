Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
NewsLocalIn Your CommunityNorthern Colorado

Actions

Planned power outage to impact roughly 2,000 Xcel Energy customers in Larimer County

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
top-stories.mp4
Xcel Energy
Posted

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A planned power outage is projected to impact roughly 2,000 Xcel Energy customers, beginning Wednesday evening, according to the utility.

Another power provider is planning work on the transmission system, Xcel Energy said. The planned power outage is expected to last until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Impacted customers should have received an automated call from Xcel on Tuesday to notify them of the outage.

Xcel customers south of Highway 34 and Scheels are in the impacted area, as well as those on the west side of Interstate 25 near Boyd Lake, and residents north of East County Road 16. The utility provided the following map, for reference.

xcel.jpg

Peter Choi (Brick Background).jpg

Connect with Peter in Northern Colorado
Reach out to Denver7's Peter Choi about a story, topic or issue you want him to look into in northern Colorado. Let us know with the contact form below.
adria 480x360.png

Connect with Adria, Denver7's dedicated Aurora & Arapahoe County reporter
480x360-streamingweather2.png