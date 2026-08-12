Fort Collins creator 'Dude Dad' raises $10,000 for Colorado wildfire victims

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — As firefighters continue working to contain wildfires across Colorado, one Fort Collins content creator is using his platform to help people impacted by the fires.

Taylor Calmus, better known online as “Dude Dad,” is known for family comedy videos, DIY projects and a backyard roller coaster. But this time, he’s using his platform to raise money for a cause much closer to home.

Calmus is selling T-shirts, with proceeds going to Coloradans impacted by wildfires.

“We make a lot of comedy videos and even poke fun at Colorado culture a lot, but we are also a part of this community and want to do more than just entertain,” Calmus said.

Go West T-Shirt Company in Fort Collins is supporting the fundraiser. The company is printing the shirts and handling fulfillment and shipping at cost, allowing more of the proceeds to go toward the charitable effort.

“We're printing shirts just at our cost,” said Rob Riss, a manager with Go West T-Shirt Company. “We're printing and doing the fulfillment, shipping orders right from here, just enough to cover our costs, and the rest goes out to charity.”

Calmus said the fundraiser has already raised more than $10,000 this year.

► Watch Peter Choi's report in the video below:

Here's how one Coloradan is making a difference to help those affected by wildfires

This is also not the first time Calmus has used the T-shirt campaign to support wildfire victims.

All profits will be delivered to United Way of Southern Colorado.

Shana Farmer with United Way of Southern Colorado sent this statement via email.

“We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Calmus, better known as Dude Dad, for using his platform to shine a light on the families impacted by the Aspen Acres Fire and the long road to recovery ahead. Taylor has an incredible ability to bring people together, and seeing him use that reach to rally support for the Southern Colorado Wildfire Relief Fund is a powerful reminder that community extends far beyond geographic boundaries. Every share, every donation, and every person who helps tell this story brings us one step closer to helping these families rebuild.”

For Calmus, the effort is about more than raising money. He says it’s about bringing people together and helping neighbors when they need it most.

“We care very deeply about our community and want to do what we can,” Calmus said. “Our page is all about bringing people together.”

And if wildfires strike Colorado again, Calmus says he plans to step up once more.

People interested in supporting the fundraiser can purchase a Dude Dad wildfire T-shirt, with proceeds going toward helping Coloradans impacted by wildfires.