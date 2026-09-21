Arvada's former Pet Memorial Park property is listed as a pending sale, raising redevelopment concerns.

ARVADA — JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 9.2-acre property in Arvada that includes the site of a former pet cemetery may have finally sold after more than three years on the market, according to Zillow.

The Zillow listing for the property on Indiana Street shows the purchase is pending. The listing describes it as a "great development opportunity."

The property, once known as Pet Memorial Park, is where many residents buried their pets. According to Liv Wisnewski, Temple Buell Assistant Curator of Architecture at History Colorado, at least 32 pets were buried there decades ago, but only 17 had headstones.

"On the headstones, we could see from 1968 to 1986, but a bunch of them didn't have dates, so it's unclear just how long that cemetery or the oldest burial was," Wisnewski said. "The most famous burial that I was able to find when researching was of a champion German Shepherd named Stena von Rommel, who served as a decorated show dog in the U.S. and Canada, and actually supposedly gave a show to the Denver Police Department, which is what encouraged them to use German Shepherds as their canine unit in the following years."

Kristina Ek and her family buried four dogs at the property years ago.

"There's been a for sale sign out on that property forever, and we've always wondered well, how can they sell it because there's a pet cemetery there?" Ek said.

All of the headstones are now gone. For Ek, the prospect of redevelopment is difficult.

"It is frustrating because you know there's a there's sort of a feeling of trust that you know you think that your animals will be there and entrusted and care and at the very least you know someone would reach out and let you know what's going on," Ek said.

Wisnewski said the emotional weight of redevelopment is something many people feel.

"It can be really hard to watch redevelopment happen, whether or not there are burial sites in an area. It's hard to watch something that you loved go and change into something else," Wisnewski said.

Denver7 is waiting to hear back from the realtor to confirm who purchased the property. When we knocked on the door of the home on the property, no one answered.

Despite the uncertainty, Ek said she has found some peace.

"I think what we carry forward with us is the memories, and not so much the the remains," Ek said.

Now, she's asking one thing of whoever purchased the land.

"It’d be nice if there would be some kind of recognition ... to one, to understand what they're planning to do, and two, if at least there'd be some kind of recognition that there's people's memories of their loved pets out there, basically.

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