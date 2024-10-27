Four people killed in Thornton crash, vehicle fire

THORNTON — Four people died after their vehicle was struck and caught fire on Saturday night, the Thornton Police Department said in a social media post.

Officers were called to the intersection of Thornton Parkway and Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash, a police spokesperson said.

One of the involved vehicles caught fire after it was struck, leaving its four occupants dead, the spokesperson said. The driver of the second vehicle was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

The intersection will be closed for an extended period of time, police said.

The crash and fire are under investigation.

This story is developing.