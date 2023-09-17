Four injured in Denver Shooting

DENVER — Police were investigating after four people were shot last Saturday.

The shooting happened on Market street between 19th and 20th street, Denver Police tweeted at 11:30 p.m.

The four people were taken to the hospital with "unknown extent of injuries," according to the tweet.

Police did not release any information about led to the shooting or any arrests.

Evidence markers littered the sidewalk in front of the Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row. Police have not said whether the establishment is connected with the shooting.