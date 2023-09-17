Watch Now
Four injured in Denver Shooting

Shooting happened late Saturday in the area 19th and Market street
Denver Police crime scene investigators at scene of quadruple shooting at 19th and Market streets Saturday night.
Posted at 7:07 AM, Sep 17, 2023
DENVER — Police were investigating after four people were shot last Saturday.

The shooting happened on Market street between 19th and 20th street, Denver Police tweeted at 11:30 p.m.

The four people were taken to the hospital with "unknown extent of injuries," according to the tweet.

Police did not release any information about led to the shooting or any arrests.

Evidence markers littered the sidewalk in front of the Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row. Police have not said whether the establishment is connected with the shooting.

