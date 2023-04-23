Families left to fend for themselves after asbestos clean up efforts stall at condominium complex

DENVER- Denver7 has been covering what's becoming a common problem in Colorado. We've shared the story of owners at Club Valencia who have been out of their homes for months. That condo complex is on Parker Road and residents are dealing with a major asbestos problem after a fire.

Condo owners at another complex, Atlantis Condominiums, also have no timeline on when they can go back home after they said asbestos was discovered in their building and they were told to evacuate on March 27.

"They told us it would be a week, then we'll be able to come home. Now it's been three weeks," said one homeowner who did not want to be identified in this report but said he was compelled to share the story about what his family and dozens of other condo owners are going through.

Condo owners aren't allowed back and anything inside is likely contaminated. He, his wife and their newborn baby have been staying in a hotel since then.

"We spent months just trying to prepare for the newborn baby, but now everything that we have in the condo, most of the things, they're going to be thrown away," he said, "I also work from home. That's my main source of income, so now I can't work."

Residents told Denver7 that the announcement about asbestos came not long after renovations were going on inside the building, although the building manager said the exact cause is under investigation.

The family said their homeowners insurance company told them, for asbestos, the building's insurance is what would cover them.

Weeks have gone by with no progress and clean up has yet to start. Homeowners are feeling the financial pinch.

"We are paying for the mortgage, we're paying for the hotel expenses. We didn't even enjoy the first few weeks that we were planning to enjoy with our newborn baby," the homeowner said.

The building manager told Denver7 the board is working with the building's insurance company and a vendor's insurance company to see who will cover the clean up.

"We don't know if we would be able to live in that building anymore. We don't even know if we're financially able to afford buying a new property even if we want to move out. This is messing up plans that we've been having for years," the homeowner said.

He is hoping for answers soon for all the homeowners who have been left to fend for themselves.

In the meantime, he has set up a GoFundMe to raise money to cover the out-of-pocket costs piling up while his family waits for the clean up to begin. Click here if you'd like to support it.