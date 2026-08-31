Colorado voters to be asked whether or not to redirect sporting goods sales tax for conservation efforts

DENVER- Campaign efforts for Proposition 137 officially kicked off on Monday.

Supporters of Prop 137: Directing Sporting Goods Sales Tax Revenue for Conservation, are hopeful it will put a significant dent in the reported $100-$200 million shortfall when it comes to conservation, wildfire, and recreation efforts.

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Voters will be asked if they want to redirect already existing sales tax revenue from a broad range of sporting goods and equipment, including bikes, golf gear, camping and hiking equipment, hunting, fishing, skiing, and boating, and use those funds for conservation efforts.

"Funding from one from Proposition 137 would support projects around the state, including watershed and stream restoration to protect drinking water, wildfire risk reduction to keep communities and forests safe, new state parks and improved trails, long-term conservation of working lands and ranches, habitat restoration and wildlife protection, outdoor education and access programs, and support for Colorado's booming outdoor recreation economy and workforce," said Tarn Udall, Senior Attorney with Western Resource Advocates, and also registered agent for Prop 137.

Supporters estimate it could bring in $175 million annually.

If approved by voters, 45.7% would go toward four existing grant programs for watershed health and wildfire prevention. Another 45.7% would go to Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), 2.5% would help fund Colorado's Outdoor Equity Grant Program, and the final 2.5% would go toward Colorado's Outdoor Recreation Industry Office.

Courtesy of "Vote Yes For Colorado's Land and Water" Proposition 137 Breakdown of Prop 137 funding

"Proposition 137 identifies the amount of money the state receives from the existing sales tax, which is approximately $175 million. It then asks voters to exempt that same amount of money from the TABOR budget cap and direct that amount of money to urgent water and land conservation and wildfire risk mitigation programs. So, when revenue exceeds the TABOR budget cap, the state can keep and spend an additional $175m [million], which is equivalent to the total amount the state receives from the state sales tax of all sporting goods and equipment," said Udall.

She added, the proposition is not directing actual dollars received by sporting goods and equipment, but rather exempts an amount equal to what the State receives in that sales tax revenue. If approved by voters, when revenue is above the TABOR budget cap, that will be directed to wildfire and water and land conservation efforts.

Supporters added that since the money would go towards organizations that have already been established, there are processes already in place to track the funding.

"Each is governed by non-partisan boards or has financial accountability directed by state law, guaranteeing the money directly supports these issues," she said.

Read the full ballot language below: