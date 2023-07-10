Brighton man died early Monday in car crash at Chambers Road, E. 40th Avenue

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Brighton man died early Monday morning in a car crash at Chambers Road and E. 40th Avenue.

The Aurora Police Department said its officers responded to a report of a crash in the Gateway Park neighborhood at 2:05 a.m. Monday.

Based on their investigation, they determined a man driving a black Nissan Rogue had stopped for a red light at the intersection. While waiting for the light to turn green, the 26-year-old driver of a gray Honda Accord crashed into the back of the Nissan and rolled one time, police said.

Police learned the driver of the Honda had turned north on Chambers Road from Interstate 70 when it struck the back of the Nissan.

The driver of the Honda, as well as his passenger, were not wearing seatbelts. The driver died. His name has not been released. The passenger was brought to a local hospital and has been released, police said.

The driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene.

No other details were immediately available. Police said this marks the 35th traffic-related fatality this year in Aurora.