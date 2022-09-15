Boulder police searching for mother, 2 young children who 'abruptly disappeared'

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder mother and her two young children are missing, the police department said Thursday morning.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Boulder Police Department responded to a home in North Boulder after receiving a report that a mother, Laura A. McCall, 40, and her 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son had "abruptly disappeared."

They were last heard from around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

McCall drives a black 2009 Toyota RAV4 with Colorado license plate SQN-317.

Boulder Police Department Stock photo of black Toyota RAV4

Anybody with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Police are working in the area of 12454 Baseline Road in Lafayette, about 10 miles east of Boulder, but it's not yet clear if it's related to the search for this family.

No other details were immediately available.