Aurora police search for missing 11-year-old boy

Aurora police
Posted at 5:37 PM, Mar 23, 2024
AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Jeremiah was last seen on a black and red BMX bike around 2:30 p.m. at Rocky Ridge Park, located at E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Lewiston Street.

Police said the 11-year-old left the park voluntarily but did not return home.

Jeremiah is described as a 5-foot-tall white male with a green cast on his arm. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black Doberman dog printed on the front and light blue Jeans.

If seen, contact Aurora police.

