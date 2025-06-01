15-year-old girl killed in shooting near Hoffman Park

AURORA — A 15-year-old girl was killed and two other people were injured following a shooting early Sunday morning near Hoffman Park, the Aurora Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the park and Aurora Fire Rescue Station 2, located in the 12000 block of East Hoffman Boulevard, around 12:30 a.m.

Police said firefighters provided medical care to the 15-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman before the two were transported to a local hospital, where the girl died. The girl will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

The 20-year-old woman has serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

Police said officers later discovered a third victim, a juvenile who sustained a graze wound in the shooting.

Police said circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, though they believe it was an isolated incident. Investigators located a crime scene in the parking lot of the fire station.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning, and there is no suspect information to share, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact APD through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

