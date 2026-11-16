DENVER — JPMorganChase says a software bug in hardware systems inside the bank caused a nationwide banking disruption Monday that slowed some transactions and produced ripple effects for transactions involving other financial institutions.

In an updated statement to Denver7 Investigates, Chase said it had “experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems” and said there was no evidence the problem was cyber-related.

Watch the latest update from Scripps News on the nationwide problem in the video below:

Customers of some US banks are reporting difficulty accessing accounts online

The bank said customers still had access to their accounts and funds and that it was working to resolve the problem by the end of Monday.

The problem prompted thousands of user-submitted reports to Downdetector, with users also submitting reports involving other banks and payment services.

Colorado customer reports problems at two Chase ATMs

The problems were also felt here in Colorado.

Lainey Lien contacted Denver7 after she and her family encountered problems at two drive-up Chase ATMs Monday morning.

She said one was near 64th Avenue and McIntyre Street in Arvada and the other was at Denver West on Colfax Avenue in Lakewood.

Lien said the problems happened between approximately 9:45 and 10:15 a.m.

She told Denver7 the screens displayed:

“Unable to process your transaction at this time. Please try again later.”

Her experience also illustrates that the problems were not necessarily uniform.

Lien said her son later returned to the Arvada branch and went inside, where the ATM in the lobby was working.

Chase: This is not a systemic banking problem

While users submitted problem reports involving several financial institutions Monday, Chase says its software bug was not a systemic problem affecting the banking system as a whole.

“This is not a systemic issue — other banks may have been impacted by slowness in transactions only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us,” Chase told Denver7 Investigates.

That distinction is important.

Current reporting indicates the confirmed technical problem was centered on Chase. Bank of America and Citigroup were not experiencing problems with their own banking services, according to the Associated Press.

Steve Beaty, a professor of computer science at MSU Denver, told Denver7 Investigates that interconnected financial systems can allow a slowdown in one place to affect transactions somewhere else.

“If the end point is slow, then everything behind it queues up,” Beaty said.

He compared it to a relatively minor accident creating congestion.

“The accident itself might not be that big a deal, but it slows down traffic for a whole lot of miles,” Beaty said, adding that banks are necessarily interconnected because they have to move money among institutions.

“Any time multiple things are interconnected, then when one thing goes awry, many things can go awry all at the same time,” he said.

WATCH OUR FULL STORY HERE:

Chase identifies cause of banking outage as Colorado customers report ATM problems

What does Chase mean when it says this wasn't cyber-related?

Chase has repeatedly said there is no evidence its disruption was caused by a cyberattack.

Denver7 Investigates asked Beaty what that statement tells consumers.

“My interpretation of what Chase is saying is they have no reason to believe this is an attack, a cybersecurity incident,” Beaty said.

He said such a statement could indicate the bank has identified an internal technical problem rather than evidence of an outside attack.

Still, he cautioned that investigations into technology failures can continue after service is restored.

“I'd also suggest it's probably pretty early on for Chase to know all of what happened and what they need to do to make sure it doesn't happen again,” Beaty said.

What U.S. Bank and Zelle are saying

In a statement to Denver7 Investigates, U.S. Bank said its own systems were not directly impacted.

However, the bank said “clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays.”

Zelle also pushed back on reports describing it as down.

“Zelle is not down. Zelle is operating as it should,” Eric Blankenbaker, vice president of communications for Early Warning, which operates Zelle, told Denver7 Investigates.

Zelle explained that consumers use the service through participating banks and credit unions, which manage their accounts and hold their funds.

“An issue at the financial institutions may be delaying Zelle payments for some of their customers,” Blankenbaker said.

Payment stuck? Don't immediately send it again

If you're waiting for a payment that appears to be stuck, Beaty has one particularly important piece of advice: Don't immediately try the transaction again.

First, Beaty recommended contacting the intended recipient directly and confirming whether the money arrived.

“The worst possible thing is to immediately try to send another one, because then possibly you have two transactions going on, and they're both slow and they'll both end up hitting.”

Instead, Beaty recommends documenting the transaction, contacting the intended recipient and waiting to determine whether the original payment clears.

“Take a deep breath,” he said. “Call whom you're sending the money to, and see when and if they receive it.”

Colorado Bankers Association: Watch for scams

The Colorado Bankers Association offered similar advice in a statement to Denver7 Investigates.

Jenifer Waller, president and CEO of the association, said customers should seek updates directly from their own financial institution and give pending transactions time to post.

“If a payment or deposit is delayed, don’t send it again. That can create duplicate transactions once things catch up,” Waller said.

The association recommends:



Get updates directly from your bank. Use the bank's official website, app or social media accounts, or call the phone number on the back of your card.

Watch for scams. The association says banks will not call, text or email customers asking them to provide a password, PIN or one-time security code.

Give pending transactions time to post. Don't immediately repeat a delayed payment or deposit, because it could result in duplicate transactions once service catches up.

“First and most important: Customers’ money is safe and secure,” Waller said in the association's statement.

Beaty also warned that widespread concern about banking problems creates an opportunity for scammers.

“I expect that there will be a number of different scams, via text, via email, via phone, because the scammers want us to be nervous,” he said.

His advice: Don't use contact information supplied in an unexpected message claiming something is wrong with your account.

Instead, use an official bank app, website, the number on the back of your card or another contact method you already trust.

Is this connected to the other recent technology outages?

Monday's banking problems came days after separate, high-profile technology failures involving Microsoft services and a nationwide FAA ground stop.

At this point, there is no evidence those incidents are connected to the Chase software problem. National reporting describes them as separate technical failures.

Beaty told Denver7 Investigates he would be surprised if the events were related.

“The banks are related, probably to each other. But the other two don't seem to be related,” he said, while emphasizing that conclusions about the causes ultimately depend on the organizations investigating their own systems.

Chase said it was working to resolve its issue by the end of Monday. As of the latest update available while this story was being written, the bank had not publicly said the problem was fully resolved.

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