APD: Teen 'person of interest’ in shooting death of 16-year-old also found dead

AURORA, Colo. – A teen “person of interest” in a weekend Aurora shooting where a 16-year-old was found dead in a driveway, died from a “self-inflicted injury,” said Aurora police.

There was no other information available other than the teen was a 17-year-old male from Aurora and died in Denver.

On Sunday morning at around 12:15 a.m., Aurora police responded to the 3400 block of S. Jebel Court and found a 16-year-old boy victim lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound.

The teen died at the scene.

Crime 16-year-old found shot to death in Aurora driveway Robert Garrison

APD said it was unknown if there was any relationship between the 16-year-old and 17-year-old “person of interest.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.