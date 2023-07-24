63-year-old woman with Bipolar disorder, Schizophrenia reported missing in Boulder County, CBI confirms Sunday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 63-year-old woman with Bipolar disorder and Schizophrenia was reported missing in Boulder County, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirmed Sunday.

Vivian Penaylillo was last seen Friday in Superior, Colorado near the intersection of Rock Creek Circle and Coalton Road. However, her car was found nearly two hours south near Highway 285 in Fairplay, Colorado.

The CBI did not have any information on what she was wearing at the time she went missing, but did say in its senior alert Sunday that Penaylillo is a 140-pound woman with hazel eyes and brown hair. She's 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Penaylillo likely has a grey Schnauzer dog with her.

If you see her, call 911.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 24, 8am